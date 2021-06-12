Numbers in decline: 268 COVID-19 cases Friday, 15 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday reported 268 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and 15 additional deaths.

Also, almost 69% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 52% of adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Among the deaths were nine in Cook County, one in Kane County, one in Lake County and one in Will County.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from June 5-11 is 0.9%, down from 1% the day before.

On Friday, 38,593 doses of vaccine were reported administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average is 45,606 doses.

As of Friday night, 684 people were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, 186 patients were in the ICU and 90 patients were on ventilators.