$350,000 bond set for Villa Park man charged with armed robbery

A $350,000 bond was set Saturday for a Villa Park man accused of robbing at gunpoint a 7-Eleven convenience store in that town, authorities said.

Cortez Shields, 21, of the 400 block of North Third Street, is charged with one felony count of armed robbery. He appeared in DuPage County bond court Saturday morning and must post 10% of the bond, or $35,000, to be released.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on May 13, Shields and another individual entered the 7-Eleven store at 610 N. Addison Road armed and wearing masks and gloves, police said.

While the store clerk spoke with the other individual, Shields walked up behind the counter, pointed a handgun at the clerk and ordered him to open the cash drawer, police said.

Shields took the money out of the drawer and ordered the clerk to open a second cash drawer and took that money as well.

Villa Park police officers apprehended Shields on Thursday while investigating a report of a man with a gun at Shields' home.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Villa Park Deputy Chief Dan McCann at (630) 592-6115.

Shields' next court appearance is scheduled for June 28 for an arraignment before Judge John Kinsella.