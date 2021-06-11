Why hasn't Des Plaines' mayor named a new 8th Ward alderman yet?

He's been Da Boss for more than a month, but Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski still hasn't named someone to succeed him as the 8th Ward's alderman.

Goczkowski gave up the aldermanic post May 3 when he took his mayoral oath. He'd only served as alderman for two years, leaving two years remaining on his term.

By state law, Goczkowski must nominate an appointee within 60 days of the opening. The city council then has 30 days to approve or reject the nominee.

On Friday, Goczkowski said he's spoken to about 10 interested people regarding the post and has a favorite. He said he hopes to announce a nominee at the June 21 city council meeting.

Goczkowski said he's still open to applicants but noted that time is running out.

"We're sort of in the home stretch here," he said. "Now is the time to reach out and let me know."

The process has taken weeks, Goczkowski said, because he and other officials "just wanted to make sure that we combed through all the potential applicants to make sure we had the best person to represent the 8th Ward."

If you're interested, send an email to agoczkowski@desplaines.org.

The 8th Ward is west of Mount Prospect Road roughly between Dempster Street and the Jane Addams Tollway.

The empty 8th Ward seat drew scorn from Des Plaines resident Eric Lee during Monday's city council meeting.

"You have an entire ward and communities within that ward that aren't being represented," Lee said during a discussion about the fire department vehicle fleet.

Aldermen receive annual salaries of $3,000, $150 per month for expenses, medical insurance and other perks.