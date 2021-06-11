Some Great America guests could be eligible for $200 under settlement

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee opened for the season on April 24. The theme park has reached a tentative $36 million settlement in a class-action suit over fingerprint scanning. Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Six Flags Great America has reached a proposed $36 million settlement in a class-action suit filed by a family claiming the amusement park violated their privacy by scanning their fingers at the entry gates.

The settlement, which was announced at themeparksettlement.com, could park users who entered between Oct. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018, and had their fingers scanned to a share of the settlement.

The payouts range from up to $60 to up to $200, depending on the time period of the claim.

The suit was filed in 2016 in Lake County court by Stacy and Alexander Rosenbach, who claimed that Six Flags Entertainment Corp. and Great America LLC were collecting finger-scan data without complying with the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.

The act prohibits private entities from collecting, capturing, purchasing, receiving through trade, or otherwise obtaining a person's biometric data without providing written notice or obtaining a written release.

The court has granted preliminary approval to the settlement, and a fairness hearing is scheduled for Oct. 29 in Waukegan.

Six Flags denied collecting biometric identifiers or information and maintained it provided members and season pass holders with written notice and received consent to the use of the scanners.

However, it proposed the settlement that, if approved by the court, will resolve all claims.

Six Flags could not be reached immediately for comment.

According to the website, valid claims must be submitted by Oct. 12. Call (800) 391-9724 or email info@themeparkssettlement.com with questions.