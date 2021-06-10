Special Needs Nights return to Naperville's Centennial Beach

Naperville's Centennial Beach will be open exclusively for families with special needs on select evenings this summer, park district officials said.

From 6:30 to 8 p.m. on June 20 and 27 and July 18 and 25, Special Needs Nights aims to offer a low-key experience with less noise, less splashing and less intense heat -- all aspects of going to the beach that may be challenging for individuals with special needs, according to a news release.

No preregistration is required. Special needs families can use their beach membership or purchase passes at the door for $4 per person, officials said.