Special Needs Nights return to Naperville's Centennial Beach
Updated 6/10/2021 2:27 PM
Naperville's Centennial Beach will be open exclusively for families with special needs on select evenings this summer, park district officials said.
From 6:30 to 8 p.m. on June 20 and 27 and July 18 and 25, Special Needs Nights aims to offer a low-key experience with less noise, less splashing and less intense heat -- all aspects of going to the beach that may be challenging for individuals with special needs, according to a news release.
No preregistration is required. Special needs families can use their beach membership or purchase passes at the door for $4 per person, officials said.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.