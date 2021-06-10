Ready for reopening: Here's what suburban readers are planning

Illinois is set to fully reopen Friday, and people are making plans. We asked some of our Facebook followers if they plan to do anything special once capacity limits are lifted at businesses and entertainment venues across the state and suburbs. Here's what they had to say:

• Laura Lazicki, Palatine: "Heading to Eastern Illinois as my daughter and her track and field teammates (from Palatine High School) are competing at State. Everyone is spending the night on Friday and they compete Saturday."

• Jennifer Price-Gradowski, Schaumburg: "We will be attending Elk Grove Village Rotary Fest next week! Can't wait for the first fest of the year!"

• Juliet Duncan, Elgin: "I will be hosting a Luau party at my humble abode and will invite my entire nursing school cohort! ECC nursing class of 2022!"

• Dominick Edward, Winfield: "I'm going to two weddings this weekend that will go off without any sort of covid type restrictions in place. This seems to be a very popular weekend for couples rescheduling their 2020 weddings. I'm interested to see how people are going to react to being in a room with 200+ people. Not gonna lie, it's going to be weird for me!"

• Matthew Mascolino, Fox River Grove: "I have a graduation party Saturday at my sister's. We have not seen anybody for over a year. It will be nice to see everyone there all vaccinated."

• Laura Levsky, Roselle: "Having safe family gatherings and hugging everyone!"

• Amy Stuart, Hampshire: "Taking the kids to Santa's Village. We have Santa's village season passes because I'm a teacher so it's a fun way to spend the summer especially now that they have the water area."

• Mary Kay, Vernon Hills: "Going to Great America and the pool! Living life!"

• Pammy Brantsilber, St. Charles: "I am a burnt out teacher and have for the first time, decided to take this summer off from teaching summer school, to find myself again and enjoy living! Friday I will be headed to Old Republic in Elgin, to dance and sing to the band 7th Heaven with many of my friends."

• Katie Russo, Montgomery: "Cubs Cardinals game with my two sons and husband at Wrigley!"