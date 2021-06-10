Images: A solar eclipse see around the world
Updated 6/10/2021 1:25 PM
See images from a solar eclipse seen around the world.
An annular solar eclipse rises over the skyline of Toronto on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Associated Press
A partially eclipsed sun peaks out from behind a cloud as it rises over lower Manhattan in New York, Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Associated Press
A bird is silhouetted against the sun as the moon blocks part of the sun during a partial solar eclipse in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Associated Press
A statue of Our Lady, Star Of The Sea on Bull Wall in Dublin, is silhouetted against the sky during a partial solar eclipse, Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Associated Press
An annular solar eclipse rises over construction cranes and the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Associated Press
The partially eclipsed sun behind clouds, seen from Trafalgar Square in London, Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Associated Press
The sun is partially eclipsed as it rises over lower Manhattan in New York, Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Associated Press
An annular solar eclipse rises over the construction cranes and the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Associated Press
A partial solar eclipse rises behind clouds, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Arbutus, Md.
Associated Press
A partial solar eclipse rises over the Baltimore skyline, Thursday, June 10, 2021, seen from Arbutus, Md.
Associated Press
