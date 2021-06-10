Free shredding event at library in Elgin
Updated 6/10/2021 3:42 PM
The Gail Borden Library and KCT Credit Union will host a Community Shredding Event from 9 a.m. noon on Saturday, June 12.
State Sen. Cristina Castro and state Rep. Anna Moeller will be on hand to meet visitors at the library at 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin.
Only paper materials will be accepted -- no plastic bags. Small paper clips and staples do not need to be removed. Donations will be accepted for the Gail Borden Public Library District Foundation.
