Feder: Roe Conn makes 'unexpected pivot' to job in sheriff's office

Roe Conn, the veteran Chicago broadcaster, has joined the Office of Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart as a senior project manager, Robert Feder writes.

He's currently working on a crime analytics team specializing in vehicular hijacking and roadway shootings.

"It's definitely an unexpected pivot, but Chicago is where I'm from and where I always want to be," Conn, 57, told me. "It's been the honor of a lifetime to be part of Chicago's radio landscape -- especially on two of the continent's most legendary stations. But our town is facing a tough battle ahead and I couldn't be more proud to get the chance to work alongside these amazing men and women who try to make our streets safer and our city better."

Conn, who hosted afternoons on Nexstar Media Group news/talk WGN 720-AM and Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM, continues as a contributor to "Windy City Live" on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 and co-host of "Screen Time with Roe & Roeper," a weekly podcast with Richard Roeper.

