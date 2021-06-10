Elmhurst police investigate carjacking

Elmhurst police are investigating a carjacking Tuesday evening by two men posing as prospective buyers of the vehicle.

Police said the victim posted a 2012 Dodge Charger on an internet site and agreed to meet prospective buyers just before 8 p.m. near Crestview Park.

While on a test drive, one the suspects displayed a handgun and ordered the owner out of the car, police said.

The two suspects, both described as Black men in their early 20s with thin builds, fled on County Line Road with the Charger. One suspect was wearing a head cover, white tank top and black shorts. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts, according to police.

Detectives later found the stolen vehicle abandoned in Lynwood.

Police encourage residents to make internet transactions in the lobby of the police department, which is staffed 24 hours a day.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is urged to contact police at 630-530-3050.