Don't forget the sunscreen for outdoor activities this weekend

Lombard Park District's Paradise Bay is among the suburban beaches, aquatic facilities, fairs, festivals and other outdoor locales where folks will gather for the Illinois' grand reopening amid 90+ degree temperatures. Daily Herald file photo

As Lombard Park District's Paradise Bay prepares to reopen at full capacity Friday in conjunction with the state's reopening, marketing and communications manager Nicole Kondraschow has a reminder for water park enthusiasts -- don't forget the sunscreen.

With temperatures of 90+ projected through Sunday, they would do well to heed her warning during what will likely be a banner weekend at suburban beaches, aquatic facilities, fairs, festivals and other outdoor locales where folks will gather for the Illinois' grand reopening.

From patrons' response to its soft opening this week, Paradise Bay likely will be a popular spot this weekend. Beginning Friday, the water park -- boasting multiple slides, lap and zero-depth pools, fountains, water sprays and a dive well -- may operate at capacity, which Kondraschow said is 1,029 patrons.

"We're excited," she said.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brett Borchardt describes the next few days as "a quintessential summertime weekend."

"It will be warm and humid with chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms," he said.

While rain could be a threat Saturday, Borchardt characterizes the predicted precipitation as "common, garden-variety thunderstorms," which will last an hour or two at most if they occur.

Unfortunately, the ongoing drought looms.

"It's safe to say we are concerned," said Borchardt, who added that rainfall since March 1 has been 8 inches below normal.

"If we don't get a lot of rain over the next few weeks, the drought will become worse," said Borchardt, who anticipates a turning point over the next few weeks.

"It's not as bad as 2012," he said, "but we're starting to head down that path."