COVID-19 update: 62,268 more vaccinations, 366 new cases, 18 more deaths

With Illinois set to fully reopen Friday, nearly 45% of the state's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

State health officials on Thursday reported 62,268 shots were administered in the last 24 hours. The seven-day average is 49,572.

Of the 5,678,116 people who are fully vaccinated, almost 72% are individuals ages 16 to 64. More than 63% are white, 12.2% are Latino or Hispanic and 9.2% are Black, state figures show.

Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna require two doses several weeks apart.

Since the vaccination campaign began in December, the federal government has delivered 13,924,415 vaccine doses to Illinois and 11,821,373 shots have been administered.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been on a decline since topping 1,000 at the start of the month. As of Wednesday, hospitals were treating 764 patients. Of those hospitalized, 209 patients were in intensive care units.

The state's seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percentage of tests held steady at 1%.

Health officials also logged 366 new cases of COVID-19, while 18 more Illinois residents died from the disease, bringing the state's total death toll to 23,014.

At least 1,386,628 people have been infected statewide since the onset of the pandemic.

Labs processed 42,403 virus tests in the last 24 hours.