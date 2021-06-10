 

Authorities release sketch of rapist

  • This is a police sketch of the man who raped a teenager on a bike path in Beach Park this week.

By Madison Savedra
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 6/10/2021 9:41 PM

The Lake County sheriff's office on Thursday evening released a sketch of a man who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl Monday evening on the Robert McClory Bike Path in Beach Park.

The rapist was described as Black, in his late teens or early 20s, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, with a slender build and many metallic barrettes in his hair, the news release said

 

Investigators said the man approached the girl as she was walking on the path, shoved her to the ground, removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her.

Sheriff's Lt. Christopher Covelli said a nearby resident heard the girl scream and came to help. As the resident approached, the man ran away.

Anyone who recognizes this man or has any information about the attack should call the sheriff's office at (847)-377-4000.

