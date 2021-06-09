Oak Brook dentist sent to jail for practicing after losing his license

A former Burr Ridge resident was found guilty Wednesday of practicing dentistry without a license and was sentenced to 270 days in jail.

DuPage County Judge Monique O'Toole found James D'Alise, who now lives in New Mexico, guilty of seven counts of unlicensed practice, a misdemeanor.

The charges allege D'Alise, 78, provided dental care to patients from August 2018 through April 2019 at A Center for Dental Implants office in Oak Brook.

The state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation had revoked his license in July 2018 after receiving hundreds of complaints about dental procedures and D'Alise's business practices, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

The charges list several victims. At the trial in May, a dentist D'Alise hired testified D'Alise approved treatment plans, decided what supplies could be used and discussed treatments with dentists. D'Alise's initials were found in patients' appointment records.

The dentist testified he thought the implant materials D'Alise allowed were inferior and unusually prone to breaking. They came from a company owned by D'Alise's brother, the dentist said.

D'Alise had testified he was involved only in the administrative aspect of the practice, which was owned by a corporation he formed. After losing his license, D'Alise said, he did not read patients' records, and treatment plans were decided and executed by the other dentists.

"When people visit their dentist, they expect that the dentist providing services to them is licensed and in good standing with the state," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "For 1½ years, Mr. D'Alise ignored this requirement and will now be held accountable for his actions."

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Daniel Orescanin.

D'Alise was immediately taken in to custody. He will have to serve at least half his sentence. Upon release, he will serve two years of conditional discharge.

There will be a hearing July 29 regarding restitution D'Alise will have to pay to the victims.