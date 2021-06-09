More charges filed against Palatine man accused of kidnapping, rape

A 20-year-old Palatine now faces more criminal charges in the kidnapping, sexual assault and beating of a woman in Lake Barrington last month, Lake County prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Ryan Storm, of the 500 block of West Gilbert Road, has been charged with an additional eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, four counts of aggravated kidnapping, and one count each of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.

Storm was initially charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count each of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint.

He has yet to make a plea to any of the charges, but an arraignment hearing is scheduled for June 16. Though not common, prosecutors can add counts after filing their initial charges.

The aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping counts are class X felonies. If Storm is convicted, each count would carry a mandatory penalty of six to 30 years in prison.

A judge ordered Storm held in jail on $3 million bail last month after Storm was indicted on the initial charges.

At a virtual hearing May 20, Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Tara Ferrari described the prosecution's version of events. Ferrari said Storm met with the woman, whom he knows, in a Palatine parking lot, where they spoke for about 30 minutes on the night of May 18 or early morning May 19.

As the woman went to leave, Storm grabbed her from behind and tried to kiss her, pinned her and grabbed her neck, which made her lose consciousness, according to Ferrari.

Ferrari said Storm dragged the woman to his car and drove to a business, believed to be his workplace, on the 28000 block of Commercial Avenue in Lake Barrington.

The woman was found bound to a forklift inside a business. She had been beaten and sexually assaulted by Storm, according to Ferrari.

Soon after, a person came inside the building and Storm ran away, according to Ferrari.

According to police accounts released Wednesday, the person who entered the Lake Barrington business did so about 2 a.m. after receiving a call from Storm that seemed strange.

Police conducted a large manhunt for Storm, and he was apprehended some time after 8 a.m. May 19 by a Fox River Grove police officer.