COVID-19 update: 50,231 more vaccinations, 408 new cases, 23 more deaths

Patients in Illinois hospital with COVID-19 came to 797 as of Tuesday night. Courtesy of Edward Hospital

New cases of COVID-19 reached 408 Wednesday with 23 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate ticked down to 1%, the lowest since the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, 50,231 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 45,852.

The federal government has delivered 13,920,545 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 11,759,105 shots have been administered.

So far, 5,639,749 people -- 44.3% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,386,262 and 22,997 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 41,758 virus tests in the last 24 hours.