Toddler found alone in Aurora

Editor's note: Police announced about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday that the child's parents had been found.

Authorities are asking for help identifying a toddler found alone Tuesday in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department located a boy who is about 2 years old wearing a green and blue onesie in the area of Robinwood and Crestwood drives, according to the department's Facebook page.

Anyone who knows this child or his parents should call the Aurora Police Department at (630) 256-5900.