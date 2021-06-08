Police: Teen girl attacked while walking on bike path in Beach Park

Police are searching for a man they say attacked a 16-year-old girl Monday evening on the Robert McClory Bike Path, just north of Yorkhouse Road in Beach Park.

Investigators with the Lake County sheriff's office said the man approached the girl as she was walking on the path, shoved her to the ground, removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her.

Police said the man was described as being African American, in his 20s, around 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build. The man was also described as wearing several metal barrettes in his hair.

Lt. Christopher Covelli said a nearby resident heard the girl scream and came to help. As the resident approached, the man ran away. The girl and the resident then called 9-1-1.

Sheriff's deputies searched for the man but did not find him. Police dogs led officers to an area that is believed to be where the man got into a car and drove away, Covelli said.

Police encouraged anyone with information that might assist in finding the man to call Lake County sheriff's investigations division at (847) 377-4000.