New principal, new school board member in Roselle District 12

Roselle Elementary District 12 has a new board of education member and a new Roselle Middle School principal.

The board of education appointed Amy Magnus to a 2-year term. She was sworn in at a board meeting Tuesday, when Nate Molby also was named the new principal of Roselle Middle School.

Magnus was appointed after only one person ran for two 2-year terms in the April election, leaving one position vacant. Four board members also were elected for 4-year terms in April.

Magnus has worked in childhood education for 24 years as a program supervisor for Alexian Brothers Child Care, a center director for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and lunch supervisor for Spring Hills Elementary School in Roselle.

Molby, who will replace Anthony Bradburn, has worked in education for more than a decade as a social studies teacher and most recently as the assistant principal of Keller Junior High School in Schaumburg.

District 12 Superintendent Dr. Mary Henderson praised both selections, saying Magnus' background in early childhood education will make the board stronger.

"It's really not typical that your board has educators, so she brings a lot of valuable experience," Henderson said.

Molby, 35, lives with his wife Katie and two daughters in Lombard, but vows to become a part of the Roselle community as much as possible.

"Roselle Middle School intrigued me as a small community-oriented school," Molby said. "Teaching and being in education is such a rewarding job that is family- and community-oriented and I look forward to becoming part of the Roselle community."

Amy Magnus could not be reached for comment.