Naperville police chief to retire next month

Robert Marshall held several different positions within the city of Naperville -- including in law enforcement and the city manager's office -- before he was tapped as police chief in 2012. After 44-year career with the city, Marshall announced he is retiring July 2. Daily Herald file photo, 2012

Known for his efforts to enhance community relationships and improve the culture within the Naperville Police Department, Chief Robert Marshall is retiring next month after a 44-year career with the city.

As the city's top cop since 2012, Marshall has taken great strides to embrace innovative methods of policing while overseeing the department's roughly 275 staff members, according to an announcement from the city Tuesday.

During his tenure, officials said, he led a movement toward "data-driven" policing, budgeted responsibly, improved union relations and upgraded the department's training to emphasize scenario-based and de-escalation strategies. He also implemented a peer support team for officers and "encouraged a culture of transparency and accountability," the news release says.

"This has been a difficult decision to leave the department and profession I love," Marshall said in a statement. "My hope is that upon my retirement I leave a legacy of integrity, solid work ethic, strong core values and a genuine care for the people I've served with."

City officials are expected to meet in the coming weeks to discuss a process for selecting Marshall's successor after he retires on July 2.

"I know the police department is well positioned for continued success," Marshall said. "I am very confident in the skills and talents of the current leadership team and their abilities to lead our department forward."

The chief's law enforcement career began in 1975 as a deputy with the Will County sheriff's office, according to the news release. He joined the Naperville Police Department two years later and served as an officer, investigator, sergeant and lieutenant until he retired as captain in 2005.

Marshall spent the next seven years working as assistant city manager -- including a yearlong stint as manager pro tem -- before returning to the police department as chief. His service and leadership helped to cultivate a forward-thinking, proactive and effective police department, Mayor Steve Chirico said, contributing to the city's recognition as one of the safest towns in America.

"Our community owes a debt of gratitude to Chief Marshall for his 44 years of service to Naperville, from his time patrolling our streets and investigating violent crimes to his years leading the police department," Chirico said in a statement.

His community contributions extend beyond his Marshall has served as a volunteer board member for KidsMatter, 360 Youth Services, Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, and the North East Multi-Regional Training program. And he is chairman of the Naperville Emergency Telephone System Board and a member of the Collaborative Youth Team, a coalition of agencies working to advocate for the health and well-being of children.

Marshall has a master's degree in public administration from DePaul University in Chicago and a bachelor's degree in law enforcement from Western Illinois University. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy in Virginia, as well as the senior executive management program for police executives at the John F. Kennedy School of Government in Boston.

"Chief Marshall is a progressive leader whose integrity and dedication to public safety are evident in everything he does," City Manager Doug Krieger said. "His leadership has strengthened the Naperville Police Department and the city as a whole and has led to incredible collaboration and a safer community."