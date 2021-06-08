Man charged with supplying gun in North Aurora shooting

A 27-year-old North Aurora man has been charged with supplying a gun that was used in the shooting of two people last week in a grocery store parking lot.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Charles R. Mitchell Jr., of the 1900 block of Lilac Lane. He is charged with four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to North Aurora police.

The announcement came days after a 19-year-old North Aurora man was charged in connection with the shooting. David M. Williams, of the 1800 block of Oak Street, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, four counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said Saturday.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. June 1 in the parking lot of Woodman's Market on the 100 block of Hansen Boulevard.

Williams and another man entered a car driven by a 17-year-old boy to purchase marijuana, according to police. The driver then pulled the car into a parking spot.

At that point, Williams showed a handgun and demanded the marijuana from the driver, police said.

After a struggle for the gun, Williams' partner was shot in the leg in the back seat. He got out of the vehicle and limped away, police said.

Williams and the driver continued to struggle over the gun, reports said. The driver was shot in the neck and the rolling car came to rest on top of the curb in the far northwest corner of the parking lot, police said.

Williams got out of the car, and briefly tried to help his partner before leaving him behind, according to reports.

A passerby placed a tourniquet on the leg of the injured man. The man's condition is unknown, police said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car has been released from a hospital, according to police.

Police say they found Williams, Mitchell and a woman in an apartment in the 1800 block of Oak Street. Mitchell and the woman were released that night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at (630) 897-8705, extension 758. Anonymous tips may be left by calling (630) 897-8705 and choosing option 2. People can also call Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 and receive a reward for information leading to a felony arrest.