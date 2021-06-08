Geneva's Swedish Days to be shorter, feature new activities, more locations

There will be a Swedish Days festival in Geneva this year, but it will be two days shorter, missing a few favorite activities, and spread out -- not just in the downtown.

On Monday night, Geneva Chamber of Commerce President Paula Schmidt told the Geneva City Council about other changes to its festival.

She said many of the events had to be planned before the expected announcement by the state Friday that COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings are going to be dropped. And many of the activities are contingent on that announcement.

The festival will take place from June 24 to June 27.

Kids' Day, on June 25, will be at the Geneva Public Library, 201 S. Sixth St. There will not be a Kids' Parade.

Geneva United Methodist Church's annual Swedish pancake breakfast is back on June 26. Orders will be available to go, and there will be limited seating, outdoors.

Instead of having free main stage entertainment on Third Street, there will be Dala-Palooza from 1 to 6 p.m. June 26 at Northwestern Medicine Field at the Kane County Events Center, Kirk Road and Cherry Lane. Dala refers to the traditional Swedish souvenir of painted wooden Dala horses.

Entertainers include a local dance school, a classic-rock covers band and a Dave Matthews tribute band. Food trucks will set up there. Tickets are $15 and can be bought through the Kane County Cougars ticketing system.

Also new this year is a Family Fest on June 26, at Geneva Commons shopping center on Randall Road. There will be a classic car show, food trucks, dog adoption, School of Rock performances and author readings.

Another new event is a Choklad Crawl on June 27, where you can sample chocolate creations at 15 businesses. Tickets are $18 and are available at genevachamber.com.

The 3-on-3 basketball tournament is returning. Registration is due June 23. Sign up at genevaparks.org.

It had already been announced, two months ago, that there will not be a parade.

Daily activities include concerts at 2 p.m. on the lawn of the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St.; a carnival in the courthouse parking lot; and entertainment in the new, larger craft beer tent. Charities, churches and businesses will also have booths on the courthouse lawn all four days.

For a complete schedule, visit genevachamber.com.