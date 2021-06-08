 

Feder: 'Wendy and Ray Show' debuts Saturday night on WLS

Updated 6/8/2021 6:15 AM

Wendy Snyder and Ramblin' Ray Stevens, two of the most likable personalities on Chicago radio, are getting their own weekly show on WLS 890-AM, Robert Feder writes.

Starting this weekend, "The Wendy and Ray Show" will air from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturdays on the Cumulus Media news/talk station.

 

They've been co-hosting a podcast since Snyder's former partner, Bill Leff, left to focus on TV work.

"After many years of seeing each other at concerts and charity events Wendy and I finally get a chance to work together," Stevens told me. "The weekend show on WLS AM 890 will be hyper local and will cover everything from block parties to the Bears. This is a true Chicago show hosted by two lifelong Chicagoans. As Chicago opens back up, we want to be there as you get ready for your Saturday night. Chicago needs a little fun on the radio and we hope to provide."

