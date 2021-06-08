Feder: 'Wendy and Ray Show' debuts Saturday night on WLS

Wendy Snyder and Ramblin' Ray Stevens, two of the most likable personalities on Chicago radio, are getting their own weekly show on WLS 890-AM, Robert Feder writes.

Starting this weekend, "The Wendy and Ray Show" will air from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturdays on the Cumulus Media news/talk station.

They've been co-hosting a podcast since Snyder's former partner, Bill Leff, left to focus on TV work.

"After many years of seeing each other at concerts and charity events Wendy and I finally get a chance to work together," Stevens told me. "The weekend show on WLS AM 890 will be hyper local and will cover everything from block parties to the Bears. This is a true Chicago show hosted by two lifelong Chicagoans. As Chicago opens back up, we want to be there as you get ready for your Saturday night. Chicago needs a little fun on the radio and we hope to provide."

