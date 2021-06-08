 

COVID-19 update: 44,174 more vaccinations, 365 new cases, 11 more deaths

  • So far, 5,606,931 people -- 44% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated.

      So far, 5,606,931 people -- 44% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, February 2021

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 6/8/2021 12:15 PM

New cases of COVID-19 reached 365 Tuesday with 11 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Monday, 44,174 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 42,852.

 

The federal government has delivered 13,919,385 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 11,708,874 shots have been administered.

So far, 5,606,931 people -- 44% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 791 COVID-19 patients Monday night.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is 1.1%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,385,854 and 22,974 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 36,408 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 