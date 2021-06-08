COVID-19 update: 44,174 more vaccinations, 365 new cases, 11 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 365 Tuesday with 11 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Monday, 44,174 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 42,852.

The federal government has delivered 13,919,385 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 11,708,874 shots have been administered.

So far, 5,606,931 people -- 44% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 791 COVID-19 patients Monday night.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is 1.1%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,385,854 and 22,974 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 36,408 virus tests in the last 24 hours.