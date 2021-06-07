You can comment on Hainesville Road study

The Lake County Division of Transportation is seeking public input on potential improvements to Hainesville Road from Washington Street to Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach and Round Lake Park. The agency wants to rehab the road and make safety and operational improvements to the corridor, such as adding turn lanes or accommodations for nonmotorized travel. Public input is being sought until June 21. Questions and ideas can be shared at lakecountyil.gov/HainesvilleRd. All input submitted through the website goes directly to the project study team.