St. Charles Fourth of July fireworks show to be bigger than ever

After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, the St. Charles Park District's Fourth of July show will be bigger than ever.

The 20-minute show is presented by the park district in cooperation with the city and local sponsors. The fireworks show on July 4 is free and will be the capstone to the festivities at Pottawatomie Park, located at 8 North Ave.

"Based on the amount of viewing space in Pottawatomie, we feel that we can accommodate the crowd that we're anticipating," said Mike Kies, the park district's superintendent of recreation. "We are going to be this year promoting some other areas that they can watch the fireworks from.

"We're going to let people know that you don't have to come down to the park to see the fireworks and that there's other places to watch the show," Kies added. "In the park, we'll be encouraging physically distancing. We're really encouraging people to watch from all areas of St. Charles, not just the park here."

Other places to view the fireworks show include Pottawatomie Golf Course, Ferson Creek Park, Richmond School grassy area off Oak Street, St. Charles North High School parking lot, and anywhere in downtown St. Charles.

Before the fireworks show, the band Soda will perform at 6 p.m. in the park's pavilion.

Pottawatomie Park opens at dawn, and picnic tables are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Food truck vendors will be on site, and snacks will be available for purchase at the River View Miniature Golf Course refreshment stand, which will stay open until 9:15 p.m.

The fireworks will be launched from Boy Scout Island.

In the case of inclement weather, the fireworks show will be on the next available evening.

More information is available at the park district's website at stcparks.org.