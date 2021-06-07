Naperville city council begins strategic planning process this week

Naperville has launched the process for developing a strategic plan that outlines goals and priorities for the city over the next three years. Daily Herald file photo

When it comes to developing a set of goals and priorities for the next three years, Naperville officials are using the city's revised mission statement as a road map.

Providing high-quality services, maintaining financial stability, encouraging a dynamic business environment and -- the piece added in late 2019 -- creating a diverse and inclusive community are the core values guiding the city's strategic planning process launched this year and expected to be completed in the fall, city Spokeswoman Linda LaCloche said.

It's been years since the city conducted communitywide surveys and developed a comprehensive vision for the future. With newly elected council members recently seated and the city navigating a post-pandemic recovery, she said, the time for such a process is now.

"We're in need of a refresh," LaCloche said. "Obviously, after something like COVID it's a great opportunity to start looking at what our priorities and goals should be for this next three-year time frame."

Council members were ready to hire a consultant and kick off the strategic planning process in the spring of 2020, hoping to better align their goals with the updated mission statement, she said, but the COVID-19 crisis prompted them to hit pause.

Progress resumed after the council approved a $124,520 contract in December with Shockey Consulting, its top choice of eight firms. Company representatives and city officials worked behind the scenes for months to evaluate existing work plans, gather information and analyze trends pertaining to demographics, the economy, transportation, development, city services and other facets of Naperville, LaCloche said.

An initial community engagement session was launched in May, introducing a new strategic plan website and featuring a survey that will be available online through this month, she said. That input is expected to be used to help draft the city's vision and strategies, which will be shared with the public during a second engagement phase later this summer.

The website also will offer ongoing opportunities for residents, business owners and other community members to weigh in, such as quick polls, online discussion forums and ideas boards.

Meanwhile, the city council on Monday is scheduled to participate in the first of two strategic planning workshops. The agenda includes a presentation from Shockey, discussion surrounding a potential vision statement, and consideration of some of the top issues facing the community: housing choice, inclusion and belonging, infrastructure, public safety, economic development, sustainability and governance.

The second workshop is planned for Aug. 7, with the final strategic plan expected to be presented for approval Oct. 19.

"Having a current, up-to-date work plan gives staff and the council a common direction and will allow both to be proactive, prioritize requests to avoid work overload and appropriately allocate resources," LaCloche and Community Services Director Pam Gallahue said in a memo.

Naperville officials are working to reach all demographics and age groups, LaCloche said, soliciting help from local school, library and park district officials, community groups, and the city's 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.

"It's a very extensive, communitywide effort," she said.

Information about the strategic planning process and a link to the survey are available at www.bridgetopossibility.org.