Face masks required when students return? Barrington board members discussing options

Barrington Community Unit School District 220 board members are working to define the district's position on face mask requirements for students, ahead of the 2021-22 school year.

Superintendent Brian Harris said last week he expects the Illinois State Board of Education to come out with new guidelines for the next school year.

"The state superintendent did reaffirm that the current mitigation requirements that we had at the end of the school year carry into summer school," he said. "They have not changed anything at this point."

Until there are updates to the guidelines, Harris said he will continue to follow those issued by state and local authorities, unless "directed differently by the board."

Board member Erin Chan Ding said ISBE officials said in a recent webinar that mitigation requirements are not just guidelines, and districts should consider them requirements enforceable by law. The state could withhold funding for a district not in compliance, she said.

"That's exactly how our attorneys have interpreted that for the past 15 months," Harris added.

But board member Steve Wang said he has heard from district parents opposed to a mask requirement.

"There are plenty of school districts out there who have already said they are not going to follow this mandate," Wang said. "Is that something that we're willing to entertain?"

Chan Ding said that could mean the district loses state funding.

"Does that threat of going after our funding make you uncomfortable?" she asked.

"At some level it does," Wang responded. "But at the same time, we're talking about children here. And what's best for them."

Board members agreed the discussion would continue as the ISBE updates its requirements. Harris said it's "really possible" there will be changes before the fall.

"For the next school year, I think this conversation is premature," he said.

Board member Barry Altshuler agreed.

"I would hate to commit to something now when there (are) lots of things that are going to happen over the next month or so," he said.

Chan Ding said she believes there is confusion about whether students participating in the remote learning program, approved by the board last month, could also participate in other school activities. The program will provide virtual learning for students with an increased medical risk for COVID-19.

"It's situational, based on what the medical issue is, and what the activity is," Harris said.

District representatives will be contacting eligible families about the program while determining medical requirements and how classes will be taught, officials said.