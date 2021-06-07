COVID-19 update: 33,407 more shots, 244 new cases, 14 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 244 Monday, reflecting a low not seen since late March 2020, with 14 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The seven-day case positivity rate is 1.1%.

On Sunday, 33,407 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 39,048.

The federal government has delivered 13,900,965 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 11,664,700 shots have been administered.

So far, 5,577,098 people -- 43.8% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 788 COVID-19 patients Sunday night.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,385,489 and 22,963 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 27,348 virus tests in the last 24 hours.