Illinois closing in on 70% of adults having received at least one vaccine dose

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comAn arn is swabbed at a mass vaccination site in the former Carson Pirie Scott store at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora on April 1.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Sunday reported 342 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease and another 37 deaths, as all of the main metrics for measuring the disease continued to improve.

Another 48,500 doses of vaccine were reported administered Saturday, above the seven-day rolling average of 37,455 doses. More than 68% of Illinois adults now have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 30-June 5 is 1.2%, down from 1.3% Friday.

As of Saturday night, 792 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 212 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Those numbers were all down from the day before.

Among the dead are 11 from Cook County, four from DuPage County, one from Kane County and three from Lake County.