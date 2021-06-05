State: 48% of people 12 and older now fully vaccinated

Roughly 48% of Illinois' population 12 years and older has been fully vaccinated and nearly 60% has received at least one dose, according to new data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday.

For the first time, the health department's vaccination statistics are broken down by age group for those 12-plus, 18-plus, and 65 and older.

About 52% of the state's 18-plus population is fully vaccinated, and nearly 63% have received at least one dose. Among the 65 and older group, 75% are fully vaccinated and 83% have received at least one dose.

The health department also reported 538 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 32 additional deaths.

The deaths included 16 people in Cook County, one in Kane County, one in Lake County, one in McHenry County and two in Will County.

On Friday, 55,505 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were reported administered, well above the seven-day rolling average of 36,130 doses.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percentage of total tests from May 29 through June 4 is 1.3%, the same as the day before.

As of Friday night, 882 individuals were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 232 patients were in the intensive care unit and 123 patients were on ventilators. All three numbers were down from Thursday's totals.