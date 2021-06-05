North Aurora man faces felony charges in Woodman's shooting

A 19-year-old North Aurora man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the shooting of two people late Tuesday afternoon in a grocery store parking lot.

David M. Williams, of the 1800 block of Oak Street, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, four counts of armed robbery, and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the North Aurora Police Department.

The two people who were shot in the parking lot of Woodman's Food Market on the 100 block of Hansen Boulevard were taken to a hospital. One is in critical condition and the other is in fair condition, police said.

Police said Williams arranged a meeting in the Woodman's parking lot with one of the men for the purpose of buying cannabis. Williams and another man walked up to the third man who was seated in his car. The two men got into the car and the driver pulled into a parking spot. Williams then showed a handgun and demanded the cannabis from the driver, police said.

After a struggle for the gun, Williams' partner was shot in the leg in the back seat. He got out of the vehicle and limped away, police said.

Williams and the driver continued to struggle over the gun. The driver was shot in the neck and the rolling car came to rest on top of the curb in the far northwest corner of the parking lot, police said.

Williams got out of the car, briefly tried to help his partner before leaving him and fleeing northbound on foot through a grassy field, police said.

A passerby placed a tourniquet on the leg of the injured man. He is in fair condition. The 17-year-old driver of the car is in critical condition, police said.

Police captured Williams at his apartment. He, along with a third man and a woman, were detained by police. The latter two were questioned and released.