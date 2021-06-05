Man charged after ramming, shooting at vehicle on Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn

A homeless man whose last known address was in Waukegan has been charged with shooting at a moving vehicle on Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn in what authorities are describing as a road-rage attack that also involved driving into the front and rear of the vehicle.

Carlos Pagan, 25, appeared in bond court Saturday on a felony charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Judge Kenton Skarin set bond at $1 million, requiring $100,000 bail to be posted for release.

Glen Ellyn police officers received a call of shots fired near Roosevelt and Lambert roads at about 5:21 a.m. Friday. Investigators say it appears the other driver was traveling westbound on Roosevelt Road near Finley Road when a small black pickup truck driven by Pagan cut him off.

The person drove around Pagan, who then rear-ended the other car, according to a news release issued by police and the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Police said Pagan then passed the person, positioned his truck in front of the person, slowed to a stop, put his truck into reverse and backed into the person's vehicle.

The two vehicles continued driving westbound on Roosevelt Road and near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Park Boulevard, Pagan fired multiple shots out of the rear window of his truck at the other car, striking the front hood, grill and roof, police said.

About 5:38 a.m., officers found Pagan near the corner of Roosevelt and Lambert roads where he was taken into custody.

"For the second time this week my office has filed charges involving a shooting from one moving vehicle at another," State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The recent increase in roadway shootings that we have experienced throughout the Chicago area is very alarming."

On Tuesday, the office charged a Schaumburg man with shooting at a moving vehicle while traveling on I-290 westbound near Thorndale Road in Itasca. That attack occurred at 2 a.m. Aug. 24, 2020, but an arrest warrant wasn't issued until May 13 after an investigation by Illinois State Police.

Pagan's next court date is scheduled for June 28.