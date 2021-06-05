538 more COVID-19 cases, another 32 deaths reported Saturday in Illinois

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comVNA Nurse Practitioner Michelle Sexton prepares a shot as new mass vaccination site opened in the former Carson Pirie Scott store at Fox Valley Thursday April 1, 2021 in Aurora.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Saturday reported 538 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 32 additional deaths.

The deaths included 16 people in Cook County, one in Kane County, one in Lake County, one in McHenry County and two in Will County.

On Friday, 55,505 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were reported administered, well above the seven-day rolling average of 36,130 doses.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 29-June 4 is 1.3%, the same as the day before.

As of Friday night, 882 individuals were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 232 patients were in the ICU and 123 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. All three numbers were down from Thursday's totals.