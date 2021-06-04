The heat is on at Elgin Downtown Farmers Market

Chef David Heatley was warming things up at the Elgin Downtown Farmers Market Friday.

No, the hot sauce hawker wasn't responsible for the 90-degree weather. And yes, that's his real name.

Heatley, of Montgomery, was a first-time vendor at the Elgin market, which started its 21st year Friday afternoon.

"I was placed on furlough last April like everybody else and I had to find something to keep me busy," Heatley said. "So I just started growing super hot pepper plants. Next thing you now I've got 80 pounds of hot peppers and I don't know what to do with them."

Heatley used his background as a chef of 25 years to start making sauces and handing them out to friends and family. Now he has a burgeoning business, Chef Heatley's Hot Pepper Farm.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Heather Bennett and AJ Padilla of Elgin shop the wares at the Bluff City Gardens tent during the first day of the season at the Elgin Downtown Farmers Market Friday. Angel Cress of Spore to More, left, shared the tent with Bluff City Gardens.

Wednesday was his first farmers market experience, and he hit the market in St. Chares Friday morning before heading to Elgin.

"It's really exciting," he said. "I've got seven sauces now and I'm going to be rolling out more."

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Tim Brown of Broadview Farm and Gardens bags up a purchase for a customer during the first day of the season at the Elgin Downtown Farmers Market Friday.

Heatley joined more than 25 other vendors at the market on Spring Street, which will run until early fall.

Jennifer Fukala, executive director of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, which the runs the market, expects about 1,000 patrons to visit the market each week.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Friday's first day of the season at the Elgin Downtown Farmers Market was expected to draw about 1,000 patrons.

"It's exciting to see so many people out and about for the kickoff of the summer," Fukala said.