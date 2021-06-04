Rivers Casino will pay $15-per-hour minimum wage

Rivers Casino in Des Plaines announced Friday that non-tipped minimum wage employees will be paid $15 per hour, bringing them up to the minimum wage already paid to tipped workers.

The move affects more than 100 employees. Rivers, the state's most lucrative casino, employs about 1,350 people.

Officials also implemented the increase at other Rivers properties, including casinos in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Schenectady, New York.