 

Rivers Casino will pay $15-per-hour minimum wage

  • Rivers Casino in Des Plaines will pay its non-tipped employees a $15 per hour minimum wage, officials announced Friday.

      Rivers Casino in Des Plaines will pay its non-tipped employees a $15 per hour minimum wage, officials announced Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, August 2016

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/4/2021 4:06 PM

Rivers Casino in Des Plaines announced Friday that non-tipped minimum wage employees will be paid $15 per hour, bringing them up to the minimum wage already paid to tipped workers.

The move affects more than 100 employees. Rivers, the state's most lucrative casino, employs about 1,350 people.

 

Officials also implemented the increase at other Rivers properties, including casinos in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Schenectady, New York.

