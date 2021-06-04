Rivers Casino will pay $15-per-hour minimum wage
Updated 6/4/2021 4:06 PM
Rivers Casino in Des Plaines announced Friday that non-tipped minimum wage employees will be paid $15 per hour, bringing them up to the minimum wage already paid to tipped workers.
The move affects more than 100 employees. Rivers, the state's most lucrative casino, employs about 1,350 people.
Officials also implemented the increase at other Rivers properties, including casinos in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Schenectady, New York.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.