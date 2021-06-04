Man charged with 1972 murder of 15-year-old Naperville girl

Nearly 49 years after teenager Julie Ann Hanson left her Naperville home and was never seen alive again, authorities have filed murder charges against a Minnesota man.

Barry Lee Whelpley, 76, of Mounds View, has been charged with killing Julie and is being held in a Minnesota county jail pending extradition to Illinois, authorities said Friday. He is being held on $10 million bail.

Whelpley, who was 27 at the time of Julie's murder, is a former resident of Naperville and lived within a mile of the Hanson residence, authorities said. He has been charged by the Will County state's attorney's office with three counts of first-degree murder.

"This horrific crime has haunted this family, this community and this department for 49 years," Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall said in a statement. "The investigation and resulting charges were truly a team effort that spanned decades, and I could not be more proud of the determination and resourcefulness of our investigators, both past and present, who never gave up on Julie."

Julie was 15 and about to begin her junior year at Naperville North High School when she disappeared on July 7, 1972. She was last seen that night riding her bicycle to her brother's baseball game.

The next afternoon, her older sister reported that Julie was missing. Julie's body was discovered later that day in a cornfield field in Naperville near 87th Street and Modaff Road.

She was abducted, raped and stabbed 36 times.

No suspect was immediately identified, and Naperville police detectives have continued to investigate the murder over the last 49 years. Authorities said the breakthrough in the case came through technological advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy analysis.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.