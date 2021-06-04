Man charged in 1972 murder of 15-year-old Naperville girl

Barry Lee Whelpley of Mounds View, Minnesota. He has been charged him with the 1972 murder of 15-year-old Naperville resident Julie Ann Hanson.

Julie Ann Hanson, left and Barry Lee Whelpley, right. Whelpley is charged with the 1972 murder of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson.

Nearly 49 years after teenager Julie Ann Hanson left her Naperville home and was never seen alive again, authorities have filed murder charges against a Minnesota man.

Barry Lee Whelpley, 76, of Mounds View, has been charged with killing Julie and is being held in a Minnesota county jail pending extradition to Illinois, authorities said at a Friday news conference. He is being held on $10 million bail. Whelpley was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Whelpley, who was 27 at the time of Julie's murder, used to live on the 600 block of Wehrli Road in Naperville, within a mile of the Hanson residence, authorities said. He has been charged by the Will County state's attorney's office with three counts of first-degree murder.

"This horrific crime has haunted this family, this community and this department for 49 years," Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall said in a statement. "The investigation and resulting charges were truly a team effort that spanned decades, and I could not be more proud of the determination and resourcefulness of our investigators, both past and present, who never gave up on Julie."

Julie was 15 and about to begin her junior year at Naperville North High School when she disappeared on July 7, 1972. She was last seen that night riding a bicycle to her brother's baseball game, according to previous news reports.

The next afternoon, her older sister reported that Julie was missing. Julie's body was discovered later that day in a cornfield field in Naperville near 87th Street and Modaff Road, a little more than 2 miles from her home.

She was abducted, raped and stabbed 36 times, according to previous news reports.

No suspect was immediately identified, and Naperville police detectives have continued to investigate the murder over the last 49 years. Authorities said the breakthrough in the case came through technological advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy analysis. They declined to provide specifics, including what databases were used.

Marshall and Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow declined to answer whether Whelpley knew Hanson or her family at the time.

"This is a case we don't want to screw up," Glasgow said, after the news conference, about why more information was not being released.

Marshall read a statement from Hanson's surviving family: "We are forever grateful to those who have worked on this case throughout the years," they said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.