Kane County Judicial Center employees celebrate going mask-free

In appropriate fashion, "Freedom" by Aretha Franklin played over a loud speaker as Kane County Judicial Center employees gleefully tossed their face coverings in the air.

More than 20 people gathered in Friday's afternoon sun on the front lawn of the St. Charles complex to celebrate going mask-free -- that is, if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and feel comfortable doing so.

Many employees said they would continue wearing their mask but would feel less guilty when they had to pull it down briefly.

"I am still going to wear a mask when I am in a crowded area," said Don Johnson, a bailiff for 17 years.

A steady breeze cooled everyone off while they waited for the Freedom Mask Tossing Ceremony to begin. It was held a week before the state's full Phase 5 reopening planned for June 11.

"This is bittersweet," bailiff Robin Simmons said, adding she plans to continue wearing her mask. "I am not 100% sure that we are ready for this yet."