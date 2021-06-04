COVID-19 update: 53,156 more shots, 15 more deaths, 626 new cases

State health officials today reported 53,156 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered throughout the state.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered statewide to 11,427,833 over the nearly six months they've been available.

The state is reporting that 51% of Illinois adults have now been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced 15 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 626 new cases of the virus.

Since the outset of the pandemic, 22,880 Illinois residents have died and 1,384,365 have been infected, according to IDPH figures.

Hospitals around the state are treating 901 COVID-19 patients, IDPH data shows. Of those hospitalized, 247 are in intensive care.

The statewide seven-day case positivity rate, which helps health officials monitor the level of infection throughout Illinois, is at 1.3%.

Case positivity is the percentage of new cases diagnosed from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to smooth out any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.