Remains of St. Charles sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified through DNA

Navy Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Leslie P. Delles was aboard the USS Oklahoma, which was anchored at Ford Island in Pearl Harbor, when the battleship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

The remains of sailor from St. Charles have been identified nearly 80 years after he died during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Navy Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Leslie P. Delles was aboard the USS Oklahoma, which was anchored at Ford Island in Pearl Harbor, when the battleship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941.

Multiple torpedoes hit the ship, causing it to capsize. Delles, 21, was among the 429 crewmen aboard who died.

A rosette will be placed next to Delles' name on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl to indicate he has been accounted for.

