Kinzinger says he'll run for Congress again in 2022

Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Channahon talks to reporters in May. On Thursday, Kinzinger said he plans to run for reelection to Congress. Associated Press

Ostracized by many members of his party for criticizing former President Donald Trump, Republican U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Thursday insisted he plans to run for Congress again in 2022.

Whether his next campaign is for his current 16th District seat or another seat depends on how congressional boundaries are redrawn this year, based on 2020 census data.

Despite some media reports, Kinzinger said no proposed maps have been presented for consideration.

"I don't think anyone has any clue right now," he said during a telephone conversation with reporters Thursday afternoon. "We will confront that when it gets here, whatever that looks like."

Asked about whether he'd ditch the House for a possible run at a statewide office, Kinzinger once again said he's not looking to make such a move. But he wouldn't rule it out, either.

Illinois' Democrat-controlled General Assembly is responsible for drawing congressional boundaries every 10 years. It recently crafted new boundaries for the state House and state Senate, maps Kinzinger called "atrocious."

Those maps were approved by both chambers last week, and they await Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.

As for Congress, Illinois will lose one of its 18 House seats because of population loss. Thirteen of those seats are held by Democrats, and five are held by Republicans.

Kinzinger, now the only House Republican serving any part of the Chicago area, is no stranger to the redistricting process.

A member of Congress since 2011, Kinzinger first was elected to represent the 11th District. But after district borders were redrawn later that year and his home in Channahon was absorbed into the 16th District, he ran for that seat in 2012 and won. He's served the 16th since 2013.

After blaming Trump for the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and then voting for impeachment, Kinzinger is facing declared primary challenges from six Republicans -- although the earnestness of those candidates varies.

And that doesn't include the possibility of Kinzinger being forced into a primary showdown with another incumbent Republican because of redistricting.

During Thursday's media call, Kinzinger pledged the GOP primary is "going to be one hell of a fight." And despite having a sizable fundraising lead over his would-be challengers, Kinzinger said he's taking nothing for granted.

The 16th District includes parts or all of 14 Illinois counties. It stretches from the far Northwest suburbs and the Rockford area to downstate Ford County.