COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to lowest level since state started keeping track

The number of patients in Illinois hospitals being treated for COVID-19 has reached the lowest level since the Illinois Department of Public Health began reporting that metric, officials said Thursday.

There were 997 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Wednesday night.

Illinois reported 674 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday with 24 more deaths.

On Wednesday, 36,372 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 37,328.

The federal government has delivered 13,788,135 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 11,3374,677 shots have been administered.

So far, 5,317,858 people -- 41.7% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 1.5%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,383,739 and 22,865 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 55,432 virus tests in the last 24 hours.