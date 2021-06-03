Animals settle into their new summer home at Tefft Farm in Elgin -- and they look happy

A couple of mighty cute miniature horses, a dandy little donkey and other animal friends settled into their summer home this week in preparation for Saturday's opening of Tefft Farm at Lords Park Zoo in Elgin.

The 10 animals, which also include pigs, sheep and cow calves donated for the season by local farmers, will be on display daily until Aug. 13 at what was previously known as Farm Zoo. Tefft Farm is the smaller, seasonal area inside the larger Lords Park Zoo, which houses the bison, elk and deer year-round.

This will be the first year under the zoo's new moniker, which was officially renamed in honor of Dr. Joseph Tefft in the fall. Tefft was Elgin's first doctor and first mayor and held myriad other civic leadership roles.

Lords Park crew leader Mike Adams helped get the animals settled this week.

"I think what we offer is a little more up close than you get at a regular zoo, even with our bigger animals," Adams said. "Being able to get close and really see is one of the things I enjoy about this place."

Saturday's opening will feature the first of six "Uncaged in the Zoo" presentations offered Saturdays by the nearby Elgin Public Museum. J.G.'s Reptile Road Show will bring a hands-on, educational visit with snakes, lizards and other reptilia from 1 to 2 p.m.

Future "Uncaged" presentations will feature Deb the Frog Lady, Chi-town Exotics and Anderson Humane's Fox Valley Wildlife Center.

The free zoo is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends, and features a variety of special programs throughout the summer. Sharry Blazer, education and public relations coordinator at Elgin Public Museum, said the zoo has its "Adventures in the Zoo" drop-in program each Tuesday and "PAWS on the Porch" storytime for younger kids most Fridays.

"It's a lot of fun for us, and it's a great way to reach people to let them know the museum is also open," Blazer said.

Adams said the zoo, which was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, saw about 10,000 guests in 2019.