Why Frida Kahlo show will be a 'boon' for Glen Ellyn, Wheaton

Karen Evensen owns a downtown Glen Ellyn shop catering to anyone with an affinity for imported olive oils, balsamic vinegars and Frida Kahlo.

That a gourmet olive oil store has turned into a repository for Kahlo-themed merchandise speaks to the hype surrounding an exhibition of her paintings opening Saturday at the College of DuPage.

"It's going to be a real boon for Glen Ellyn," Evensen said.

With a mural of the Mexican artist on its outside wall, Olive 'n Vinnie's is one of dozens of storefronts in Glen Ellyn and Wheaton going all out to help their respective downtowns look their best in anticipation of an influx of Kahlo fans.

DuPage County tourism officials expect that nearly $8 million will be infused into the local economy during the three-month run of a Kahlo show ordinarily seen in a big-city museum. That money represents a spending spree on dining, overnight lodging, transportation and souvenirs tied to the "Frida Kahlo: Timeless."

But the economic forecast doesn't yet capture how the region could benefit in the long term from an exhibition featuring an artist with broad appeal.

"It also sets the stage for future events in that you don't have to necessarily be in downtown Chicago to have this really robust art experience," said Beth Marchetti, executive director of the DuPage County Convention & Visitors Bureau. "And it sets the stage for future art exhibits that draw in tens of thousands of people."

The College of DuPage is preparing for attendance to top 100,000. The estimates are a moving target coming out of the pandemic, Marchetti said, but the county has marketed the show on an international stage since it was formally announced in 2018.

"At the same time, the state is promoting road-trip getaways," she said, "and we think people will find things to see and do close by and really make an outing of it."

Business owners in downtown Glen Ellyn and Wheaton are encouraging exhibition guests to extend their visit by offering specialty menus, festive storefront displays and a full event calendar.

"This is the Super Bowl of art exhibits," said Dawn Smith, the executive director of the Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce.

Here's a sampling of how the two suburbs are celebrating Kahlo:

Watch: The village of Glen Ellyn is sponsoring free screenings of the Academy Award-winning "Frida" biopic, starring Salma Hayek as the Mexican icon, at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday starting June 10, through August, at the Glen Art Theater downtown.

Fiesta: Tickets sold out in less than five hours for margarita crawls in downtown Wheaton on Friday and July 9.

With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the event was limited to 700 people per night. But organizers may add another crawl date on Aug. 6 due to the popularity, Executive Director Elle Withall said.

White benches -- Kahlo famously posed on one for fashion photographer Nickolas Muray -- will be set up around the core shopping district. Traditional folklore dancers and mariachi bands will entertain crowds for "Frida Fridays." Artist Jose Sanchez has painted some 40 storefronts bearing Kahlo's likeness. And papel picado, brightly colored cutout buntings, have been strung up in outdoor dining tents.

"It is going to be so colorful in our downtown," Withall said.

Take a selfie in front of the candy-covered masterpiece created by Sue Johanson, the owner of the Glen Ellyn Sweet Shoppe, and her employee Ruth Boccuzzi.

The two re-created the image of "Frida on White Bench," the photograph taken by Muray, using only candy and a poster board as their canvas. Even Kahlo's red-painted fingernails are depicted with cherry-flavored Jelly Belly jelly beans.

By the end of the week, the art piece will be displayed on an easel in the window of the candy shop.

Shop: For pillows, coasters, cups, tote bags and other Kahlo-branded products at Olive 'n Vinnie's, Gather and Collect and The Bookstore of Glen Ellyn.