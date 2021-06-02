One in custody in connection with North Aurora shooting

North Aurora police have one person in custody in connection with the shooting of two men Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Woodman's supermarket.

But no charges have been filed yet.

Authorities responded at 5:23 p.m. to the parking lot at 100 Hansen Blvd.

They determined that two men had approached a gray sedan and got in. The car drove around the lot briefly, before witnesses heard two to three "pop" sounds. One of the men, a 26-year-old, got out and limped away.

The car rolled forward, and two more popping sounds were heard. After the vehicle hit a curb, the other man got out and tried to help the injured 26-year-old man. He then ran north through a grassy field.

A bystander put a tourniquet on the victim's leg. The man was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

Police found the 17-year-old driver of the car had been shot in the neck. He is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at (630) 897-8705, ext. 758. Anonymous tips may be left by calling (630) 897-8705 and choosing option 2. Or call Aurora Area Crime Stoppers, (630) 892-1000, and receive a reward for information leading to a felony arrest.