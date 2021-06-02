Indian Trails library officials considering branch in Buffalo Grove

Russell Lissau/rlissau@dailyherald.comLydia Surdyka, right, and her sister Victoria Surdyka traveled from Buffalo Grove Tuesday to visit the Indian Trails Public Library in Wheeling. Lydia said a Buffalo Grove branch location for the library would be a good idea.

The Indian Trails Public Library board will meet Wednesday night to discuss the feasibility of opening a branch in Buffalo Grove.

"We are ... at the early stages," library spokeswoman Susan Dennison said.

Despite having more than 41,000 residents, Buffalo Grove has no library of its own.

The Wheeling-based Indian Trails district serves about half of Buffalo Grove's population; the Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolnshire serves the rest.

Indian Trails' main library is at 355 Schoenbeck Road in Wheeling. The district has a branch facility at 99 E. Palatine Road in Prospect Heights, too.

Indian Trails officials have talked about opening a branch in Buffalo Grove for years.

Last year's creation of a special tax increment financing district along the Lake-Cook Road corridor in Buffalo Grove intensified the discussions, Dennison said.

The taxing district runs through Indian Trails' service area in Buffalo Grove. It's bounded by Arlington Heights Road to the west, McHenry Road to the east, Old Checker Road to the north and Lake-Cook Road to the south.

The taxing district is designed to boost economic development efforts in the corridor. Tax revenue generated by increasing property values or new development will be diverted to a fund that can pay for land purchases, infrastructure improvements and other projects.

Indian Trails officials haven't selected a specific site for a possible branch, but land within the TIF district is being considered, Dennison said.

During a visit with her family to the main Indian Trails library on Tuesday, Buffalo Grove resident Lydia Surdyka said she thinks a branch library in her hometown is a good idea.

"It would be easier to bike or even walk there," Lydia, 12, said. The improved proximity might even encourage people to borrow books and read, she said.

Lydia's mother, Joanna, said a branch in Buffalo Grove would make going to the library safer for kids on bikes because they wouldn't have to cross busy Dundee Road like they do now.

As part of the district's research, officials will study other districts' branches to learn about size options, service concepts and more, Dennison said.

Cost and staffing estimates for a possible branch are expected to be delivered to the board this fall, Dennison said.

Wednesday's discussion will be part of a board workshop set for 7 p.m. at the library. Among other aspects, the board will review initial architectural designs.

Although in-person attendance will be allowed, a link for remote participation can be found at indiantrailslibrary.org/about-us/board-of-trustees/library-board-of-trustees-agendas-and-minutes.