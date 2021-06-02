Feder: Joe Walsh 'bummed' to lose another radio show

Joe Walsh, shown here speaking during a 2020 campaign event at Riley's Cafe in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been dropped after one year as afternoon on the GAB Radio Network. Associated Press/Jan. 29, 2020

You may have missed it if you blinked, but another radio show has come and gone for Joe Walsh, Robert Feder writes.

The former northwest suburban Republican congressman announced he's been dropped after one year as afternoon host on the GAB Radio Network.

His show aired here from 3 to 5 p.m. weekdays on Evanston Broadcasting news/talk WCGO 1590-AM.

"The network is run by a big Trumper, and he's wanted to boot me for awhile. Looks like it finally happened," Walsh tweeted. "Not surprised, but I am bummed. I thought it was so important to have ONE anti-Trump conservative voice on the radio ... I'm no victim. And I wasn't 'canceled.'

"This is the market at work. And the market says there's no room in the GOP or talk radio for an anti-Trump conservative."

GAB Radio Network did not respond to requests for comment.

Walsh spent six years on Salem Media news/talk WIND 560-AM before he left in 2019 to challenge Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.