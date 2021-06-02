COVID update: 29,322 more shots, 9 more deaths, 478 new cases

Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported today another 29,322 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have made it into the arms of Illinois residents and workers. Daily Herald File Photo

State health officials today announced 29,322 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Illinois residents and workers.

Illinois Department of Public Health figures show 11,338,305 doses of the vaccine have now been administered statewide, with 5,297,585 eligible residents now considered fully vaccinated. Children 11 and younger have not been approved for any of the three available vaccines.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 9 more residents have died from COVID-19, while 478 new cases have been diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 22,842, while 1,383,065 residents have now been infected, according to IDPH figures.

Hospitals around the state reported treating 1,013 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night, 278 of whom are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is now at 1.5%, meaning just 1.5% of all new COVID-19 tests taken each day over the past week have resulted in a new infection.

It's the lowest level for that metric since the outset of the pandemic.