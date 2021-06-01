Illinois planning to offer a lottery for vaccinated residents
Illinois will soon join a coalition of states operating lotteries for residents who have received COVID-19 vaccine shots, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.
The news comes as daily caseloads of the respiratory disease dropped by nearly 50% on average in May compared to April, Illinois Department of Public Health data indicates.
However, the average number of daily COVID-19 vaccine shots also decreased by about 44.7%.
"The General Assembly has paved the way for Illinois to join a bipartisan coalition of states utilizing a vaccine lottery to encourage more residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19," Pritzker said at a briefing.
More information will be coming out soon on the lottery, he added.
In Ohio, for example, the state operates a Vax-a- Million lottery system that began in late May, offering $1 million prizes. To be eligible, residents must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Illinois reported 401 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, reflecting lows not seen since March and June 2020.
Eight more deaths from the respiratory disease were announced Tuesday, the IDPH reported.
Typically, COVID-19 statistics lag after a long weekend because of reporting delays.
So far, about 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot and nearly 51% are fully vaccinated.
On Monday, 17,077 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 45,545.
The federal government has delivered 13,695,055 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 11,308,983 shots have been administered.
So far, 5,269,435 people -- nearly 41.7% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.
Illinois hospitals were treating 1,031 COVID-19 patients Monday night.
The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is 1.6%.
Total cases statewide stand at 1,382,587 and 22,835 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.
Labs processed 24,273 virus tests in the last 24 hours.